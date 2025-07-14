Coroner identifies truck driver killed in rollover crash near Malta - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A man from Florida died in an early morning crash while driving on a southern Idaho interstate.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 84 just north of Malta at around 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 13. The driver, Ahmed Bourg, 57, from Windermere, Florida, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash, according to Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart.

Rinehart said he had spoken with the family and released the body to a funeral home requested by the family.

RELATED | Driver killed after semi-truck rolls on I-84

Bourg and a passenger, a 40-year-old male from Kissimmee, Florida, were traveling in a 2026 Freightliner in the westbound lanes before he “left the roadway and overcorrected,” according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. His truck rolled and came to a stop across the roadway, blocking both lanes of traffic.

While Bourg died at the scene, the passenger was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. He and Bourg were both wearing seat belts.

ISP responded to the crash with the assistance of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Cassia County EMS, Cassia County Extraction, Declo QRU, Declo Fire, and the Idaho Department of Transportation.

“Both westbound lanes were blocked for approximately four hours while crews worked to assist those involved in the crash,” the release reads.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.