Driver killed after semi-truck rolls on I-84 - East Idaho News

MALTA — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 84 at milepost 222.8 just north of Malta.

The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. Sunday, July 13.

Troopers say a 2026 Freightliner, driven by a 57-year-old man from Windermere, Florida, was traveling westbound on I-84 when the driver left the roadway and overcorrected. The Freightliner rolled blocking both lanes of travel westbound, according to an ISP news release.

The driver died from his injuries at the scene and a 40-year-old male passenger, from Kissimmee, Florida, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver and passenger were both wearing their seat belts.

Both westbound lanes were blocked for approximately four hours while crew worked to assist those involved in the crash.