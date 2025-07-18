 COURTROOM INSIDER | Daybell, Kohberger, and 'The Polygamist's Daughter' author Anna LeBaron - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Daybell, Kohberger, and ‘The Polygamist’s Daughter’ author Anna LeBaron

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton has the latest on Bryan Kohberger, Lori Vallow Daybell, the missing FLDS kids from eastern Idaho and Anna LeBaron, author of “The Polygamist’s Daughter” joins Nate for a candid conversation.

