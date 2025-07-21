Father arrested in death of 9-year-old daughter he had reported missing - East Idaho News

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — A Canadian man whose 9-year-old daughter was found dead after he reported that she had been abducted while they were vacationing in upstate New York was charged Monday with murder.

Luciano Frattolin is charged with murder and concealing of a corpse in the death of his daughter, Melina Frattolin, New York State Police Capt. Robert McConnell said.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf at the 45-year-old Montreal man’s arraignment Monday, Times-Union of Albany reported. The lawyer and the public defender’s office assigned to defend Frattolin did not immediately respond to Associated Press phone and email requests for comment.

Luciano Frattolin called 911 Saturday night to report that his daughter had been abducted from a parking lot near Lake George, a resort town in the Adirondack region, authorities said. That led officials to issue an Amber Alert to enlist the public’s help in finding her.

But authorities said over the weekend that there were inconsistencies in the father’s account, and that they concluded there was no evidence she had been taken.

New York State Police Capt. Robert McConnell speaks at a news conference, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Latham, N.Y., about the arrest of a Canadian man who reported his 9-year-old daughter missing in upstate New York. | Associated Press/Michael Hill

“He fabricated the initial report of the abduction,” McConnell said.

Investigators found the girl’s body on Sunday in the shallows of a pond about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Lake George, near New York’s border with Vermont, authorities said.

Police said the father and daughter had been vacationing in the U.S. and were expected back in Montreal on Sunday. The girl lived with her mother, who has been estranged from Luciano Frattolin since 2019, police said.

Frattolin did not respond to requests for comment sent via LinkedIn, Instagram and his company website over the weekend. He described himself as a “loving father” on his Instagram profile, and on the website of a coffee company said to be founded by him, a post says that his daughter Melina is “the light of his life.”

Police said Frattolin had no prior criminal or domestic violence history.