Fremont County Commissioners issue burn restriction - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Fremont County Emergency Management.

ST. ANTHONY — The Fremont County Board of Commissioners has issued an open burning restriction for private lands outside of incorporated cities. This restriction prohibits all open burning, including the use of all fireworks.

Campfires in approved fire pits, propane and charcoal grills are allowed at this time.

Fire Districts in Fremont County are volunteer departments, meaning that firefighters do not live at or respond immediately from a fire station – they respond from home or work when a call is received. Many of the volunteers are unable to respond during weekday working hours due to the nature of their business or simply not being in the area. This manpower shortage makes it more difficult to catch a fire before it becomes uncontrollable.

Less than two weeks ago, the Grassy Fire showed extreme fire behavior that is normally not seen until mid to late August. Fuels have dried out due to the heat and drying winds. The current fire danger is listed as HIGH.

We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience when fire restrictions are issued. We understand that it may be an inconvenience and the decision to issue restrictions is not taken lightly. The intent is to support our local firefighters in keeping our communities safe and protect property.

Restrictions shall be in place until the end of the fire season.