IDAHO FALLS — Regardless of the rain, community members made the trek out to enjoy the Idaho Falls Fourth of July Parade Friday morning.

While the rain came, went and later returned, more than 100 floats made their way through the parade route. The team at EastIdahoNews.com was among them.

Here are some scenes from the parade.

Cadets from Civil Air Patrol leading the color guard for Idaho Falls Fourth of July Parade | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com.

An Idaho Falls Police officer with a K9 hitching a ride on the back of a patrol vehicle. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com.

A community member who dyed his beard the United States flag. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com.

Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke (left), Gov. Brad Little (middle), and Grand Marshall for the parade Crystal Zmak (right). | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com.

Local youths screaming for candy during the Idaho Falls Fourth of July Parade. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com.

Jacob Sunderland hanging out of the EastIdahoNews.com parade car. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com.

A child waving an American Flag in the rain during the parade. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com.

A community member showing off his muscles during the Idaho Falls Fourth of July Parade. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com