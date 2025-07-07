Grieving mom organizes Shakespeare-inspired fundraiser for suicide prevention - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Melissa Schrade is part of a club no parent ever wants to join – one formed in the wake of unimaginable loss. Three years ago, she lost her bright, talented 15-year-old daughter, Madison Michelle Thorne, to suicide.

Since then, Schrade has made it her mission to raise awareness and prevent other families from experiencing the same pain.

“Something reminds me of Madison every day,” said Schrade. “There is no closure when one of our children chooses to take an early exit, and there’s no statute of limitations on grieving.”

To honor her daughter’s memory and reach others in need, Schrade is hosting a unique variety show fundraiser in conjunction with Community Suicide Prevention, with a Shakespearean twist. Titled A Midsummer Night’s Revue, the event takes place Friday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the Leavitt Center, 1030 East Sublette in Pocatello.

The revue will feature a lineup of talented local performers, including popular local musician Layne Bowen, a flutist, a pianist, a harpist, and even acrobats. Schrade herself, a singer-songwriter well-known in the community for her performances with the Angel Tones trio and the Pocatello Municipal Band, will perform in a duet during the evening.

Unlike past fundraisers Schrade has held on Madison’s birthday in February, this midsummer event is designed to reach a broader audience while embracing an uplifting, theatrical theme.

“We’re trying something different this year that’s not as heavy as having something on Madison’s birthday,” Schrade said. “Talented people from all over have come out of the woodwork to help.”

There is no set admission fee. Donations of any amount are welcome. All proceeds will go to Community Suicide Prevention, an Idaho Falls-based nonprofit that offers direct support, resources, and programs across Southeast Idaho. Some of the funds will also help fund “angel benches” placed in public spaces to memorialize those lost to suicide.

RELATED | Memorial bench remembering suicide victims and their loved ones dedicated at Rigby Park

Schrade is candid about the warning signs she missed in her daughter.

“She gradually stopped doing the things she loved, like acting and playing piano. It was a slow burn. We thought her interests were changing. We didn’t realize she was struggling so deeply,” says Schrade.

Schrade encourages everyone to be proactive and vigilant.

“If anyone you know seems to be struggling, talk to them. Have that awkward conversation. It’s a lot easier than having a funeral,” she said. “And check your kids’ phones. It’ll tick them off—but they’ll still be here.”

She also stresses the importance of the 988 suicide prevention hotline, which connects people to help in their local area.

“I personally called the number and was pleased that I was connected to a real person in Boise with local connections, not someone across the country,” said Schrade.

Through her grief, Schrade continues to speak out and organize events in Madison’s memory.

“I do what I do so that no other mother or father has to experience the heartache and helpless feeling of losing a child to suicide,” she says.

For more information about the event or to make a donation, visit Community Suicide Prevention.