Haystack fire near Ammon results in $30K loss, burns near power station - East Idaho News

AMMON — A fire broke out near the intersection of 45th East and 49th South east of Ammon, resulting in the loss of a haystack Friday morning.

The fire was reported at 7:15 a.m., and crews have spent the most of the day to ensure the fire has been extinguished, according to Idaho Falls city spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

“The heat gets into them, and it’s hard to deal with that. They just sit there and keep smoldering. So it’s challenging,” Clements said.

Courtesy Chad Ostergar

Clements said crews will be out checking the area as the challenge with fires like these, the remains of the haystack continue to smolder. She said it will likely smolder throughout the day.

It is estimated that the fire has caused between $30,000 and $40,000 in damage.

No cause has been determined, but she said hay bales can generate their own heat and can combust if conditions are right.

Bonneville County commissioners issued a burn ban Friday morning due to the high temperatures and low humidity, which have increased the chances of fires starting within the county.

Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Fire District 1 responded to the fire.

Bonneville County Fire Chief Jon Molbert told EastIdahoNews.com a Hemet fire truck — specialized to fight wildfires — and a water tender were on scene to ensure the fire didn’t get near the power station nearby.

This is the second recent haystack fire in Bonneville County. According to PulsePoint, the first haystack fire was reported around 9 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of South 15th East and East 113th South.

Clements said the fire department wants to remind residents to be cautions due to the conditions at the moment, as it does not take much for grass and other fuels to catch fire and turn into much larger issues.