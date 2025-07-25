Bonneville County commissioners issue burn ban due to high temperatures and low humidity - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Starting Friday, a county-wide burn ban has been issued by Bonneville County commissioners due to high temperatures and low moisture.

According to a news release, the burn ban will expire on Sept. 30, or could end earlier through an amended resolution.

“The purpose of the ban is to reduce the risk of wildfire and the damage it can bring to lives, property and the economy,” the release states.

The ban does not apply to campfires built on approved pits at improved campgrounds, picnic areas and designated smoking areas.

The commissioners are asking residents to take precautions and safety measures when recreating outside, ensuring that vehicles are not parked on top of dry grass and that campfires are completely extinguished before leaving.

This means no fireworks or the use of exploding targets are allowed during the burn ban.

No burn permits will be issued until the end of the burn ban.

While Bonneville County is not under a red flag warning, fires can still spread easily.

During the Fourth of July weekend, after heavy showers blanketed most of eastern Idaho, fire agencies responded to around 22 calls for fire.

In Idaho Falls, a wildfire believed to have been caused by fireworks burned over 20 acres.