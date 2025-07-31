House burglary in middle of day costs Rexburg restaurant owners over $150,000 in personal items - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Local restaurant owners are reeling after a midday home burglary caused them to lose over $150,000 worth of their belongings.

Kaew Jai Fung and her brother Nai Fung, the owners of the Original Thai Restaurant in Rexburg, say their house was trashed and burgled on June 25, leaving them without $150,000 worth of their most valued belongings.

“We lost everything,” says Kaew Jai Fung. “Gold jewelry, cash, diamonds and luxury stuff.”

Some of the stolen items. | Photo courtesy of Kaew Jai Fung

According to the Fungs, the burglary on Valina Lane happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., while they worked at the restaurant.

When they returned home after closing, their glass back door was broken in, and their home was in shambles.

Kaew says the burglars only took non-electronic items, leaving behind computers, iPads and cell phones. Instead, they took over 70 things, which include Rolex watches, handbags, luggage, religious medallions and gold pendants.

The home after the burglary. | Courtesy Kaew Jai Fung

“We never thought (this) would happen,” says Kaew. “They took the wallet(s) and threw our documents all over the floor. … We saw our socials and our passports and everything all over the floor.”

The Fungs say they had doorbell cameras installed on the front of their home, but not in the back, which was where the burglars broke in.

Kaew tells EastIdahoNews.com that she saw a white SUV that she didn’t recognize multiple times in the week before the burglary and believes it may have been connected to the crime.

“The week before we got robb(ed), I saw a random car, like three times, but I can’t point (out) that it’s that car,” says Kaew. “And at 1 o’clock in the morning, I went out to smoke a cigarette, and I saw the same car. And I just thought maybe someone got lost.”

The home after the burglary. | Courtesy Kaew Jai Fung

The siblings encourage people in Rexburg to stay vigilant and to frequently lock their cars and house doors.

“I just want to warn the community that everything is not safe like we thought,” says Kaew. “(The burglars) knew what they were doing.”

The Fungs have operated the restaurant for more than 17 years. Still, they say they do not want donations as they overcome the loss. Instead, they invite the public to support their business.

“We work hard, and we try to make money (by ourselves), you know?” says Kaew. “I appreciate it, though, if you want to (donate), but I prefer (to not) take donations. … If you want to support us, you can come have a dine-in or take out, come here and enjoy our food.”

The Original Thai Restaurant in Rexburg. | The home after the burglary. | Photo courtesy Google, Justin Ouellette

Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen says the case is an open and active investigation, but the police will not release any details at this time.

If you have any information about this burglary, please call or text dispatch at (208) 372-5001.