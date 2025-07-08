How to make the best southern-style fried chicken sandwich - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

This is the kind of sandwich that makes you close your eyes on the first bite and do a little happy dance. We’re talking about crispy, golden chicken that’s so juicy it practically melts in your mouth, piled high on a buttery brioche bun with all the fixings that make your heart sing. Ingredients For the chicken: 2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts (sliced in half to make 4 cutlets)

1 cup buttermilk

1 tsp hot sauce optional, for flavor

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper For the breading: 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cornstarch for extra crunch

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp cayenne optional, for spice For frying: Vegetable oil or peanut oil for frying For serving: 4 brioche or sandwich buns toasted

Pickles

Mayo spicy mayo, or comeback sauce

Lettuce or slaw optional Instructions In a 9×13 dish, whisk together buttermilk, hot sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Place the chicken cutlets in the dish, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes, then flip the chicken to evenly marinate the other side. Chill for another 30 minutes if desired for extra flavor. In a shallow dish, combine flour, cornstarch, salt, pepper, paprika, and cayenne. Remove each piece of chicken from the marinade and dredge in the flour mixture, pressing firmly to coat well. Set aside for a few minutes so the coating adheres. Heat 1–2 inches of oil in a skillet to 350°F. Fry chicken in batches, 3–5 minutes per side, until golden brown and cooked through (165°F internal temp). Transfer to a wire rack or paper towel-lined plate. Spread sauce on both sides of the buns. Add fried chicken, pickles, and lettuce or slaw if using. Serve hot and enjoy!

