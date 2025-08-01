Hulk Hogan’s cause of death revealed - East Idaho News

(CNN) — Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack, according to authorities.

Hogan’s official cause of death is cited as “acute myocardial infarction” – which in layman’s terms means a heart attack – according to a cremation approval summary report from the medical examiner’s office in Pinellas County, Florida shared with CNN on Thursday.

The medical examiner’s office also confirmed that Hogan, whose given name was Terry Gene Bollea, had a history of an irregular heartbeat and blood cancer, conditions that are cited as contributing factors to his death. His manner of death was ruled as “natural.” The office stipulated in an email to CNN that no autopsy or exam was performed, and that Hogan’s death was certified by his primary care physician.

Hogan died last week in Florida after police and fire personnel responded to his home following a report of an individual in cardiac arrest, police previously told CNN. He was 71.

He was transported to Morton Plant Hospital after being treated by fire and rescue crews, where he was pronounced dead. Police later said in a news conference that there were no signs of suspicious activity in his death and an investigation is ongoing.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s,” the World Wrestling Entertainment said in a statement posted on X at the time. “WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

One of the most widely recognized and biggest wrestling stars of all time, Hogan helped the WWE rise in popularity and become the behemoth that it is today.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Hogan became a household name and a crossover mainstream star, starring in movies and recognized around the world. He is best known for his larger-than-life personality during wrestling’s “golden era,” with his rivaliries with other pro wrestlers of the era including “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Macho Man” Randy Savage, among others, making professional wrestling a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Throughout his wrestling career, Hogan was part of several organizations including World Wrestling Federation (WWF), World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and Total Nonstop Action (TNA).