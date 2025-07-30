Idaho state treasurer unveils ‘historic’ Spuddy Buddy mascots for America250 - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK (Idaho Capital Sun) — As part of the countdown to next year’s America250 celebration, Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth is reinventing the Spuddy Buddy mascot as different historical figures.

For example, Ellsworth, who is a member of the advisory committee planning Idaho’s component of the America250 celebration, unveiled a “Spudjamin Franklin” mascot.

Idahoans can see the new patriotic squid mascot Aug. 2 at the American Falls Day and again Aug. 9 at the Chubbuck Days, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office.

“Spudjamin Franklin” is one of several Revolutionary Spuddy Buddies that Ellsworth says she reimagined from the more classic Spuddy Buddy mascot deployed by the Idaho Potato Commission.

Lindsey Vonn of Team United States, shares a moment with Spuddy Buddy, the mascot of the Idaho Potato Commission, on March 23, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. Vonn took second place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men’s and Women’s Super G, becoming the oldest woman to take the podium in a skiing World Cup at age 40. Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission is a state agency that is responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho” seal, a federally registered trademark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho potatoes, according to its website. | Christophe Pallot, Agence Zoom via Getty Images

During the events in American Falls and Chubbuck next month, members of the public can sign up to be an America250 ambassador in Idaho and sign their name digitally to a commemorative copy of the Declaration of Independence that will be displayed at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

Spudjamin Franklin and other Revolutionary Spuddy Buddies will then make appearances at public events across the state promoting America250.

“This is your chance to become an ambassador for America250!” Ellsworth’s office wrote in a written statement Tuesday. “Join us to sign the Declaration of Independence for America250 in Idaho, capture unforgettable moments with this delightfully whimsical Revolutionary Spuddy Buddy and honor our country’s revolutionary history.”

Earlier this year, a legislative advisory council planning the America250 in Idaho celebration cancelled grants for 29 of 31 nonprofit and arts organizations that had been notified that they were receiving grants ranging from $4,000 to $25,000, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported. The grants were cancelled after the Idaho Legislature gave the advisory council control of the funding for the America250 in Idaho celebrations to the advisory council, the Sun reported.

One of the two of the legislators who chairs the advisory committee, Sen. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, told the Sun he wanted all the expenses for the grant money to be hyper-focused on the America250 celebration and the founding of America.

More information about the America250 in Idaho program is available online.