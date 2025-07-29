ISP: Log truck driver runs red light, hits pickup truck in Hayden - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

HAYDEN — The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 5:05 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Hayden Avenue.

According to multiple witnesses, a 2022 Peterbilt log truck, driven by a 78-year-old male from Deary, was traveling northbound on US-95 when it reportedly failed to stop for a red light at Hayden Avenue. The log truck subsequently struck a westbound 2015 Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 64-year-old male from Hayden.

The crash forced the Ram pickup onto the northbound right shoulder of US95, while the log truck came to rest on the left shoulder of the northbound left lane. The driver of the Ram pickup was transported to an area hospital via ground ambulance. The log truck driver was not injured.

The crash partially blocked US95 for approximately two and a half hours as responders worked to investigate and clear the crash scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.