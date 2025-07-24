ISP seeking public’s help identifying motorcycle rider who fled - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY — On July 23, 2025, at approximately 10:23 a.m., the Idaho State Police attempted to stop a red Honda CM400 motorcycle that was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 12 and then turned northbound on Hubbard Gulch Road.

The rider abandoned the motorcycle near the intersection of Hubbard Gulch and Stoney Point roads and fled on foot. He was last seen running east from Hubbard Gulch Road into nearby farm fields.

Troopers were unable to locate the individual, and the investigation is ongoing.

ISP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the rider. Anyone who may have seen the individual or has information related to the incident is urged to contact Idaho State Police.