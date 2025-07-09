Juvenile killed in motorcycle crash near Rupert - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CASSIA COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality crash which occurred Tuesday during the early morning hours on Idaho Highway 25 at mile marker 57.3 in Cassia County southwest of Rupert.

A male juvenile from Rupert was traveling northbound on State Highway 25 on a 2006 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and failed to navigate a curve. The motorcycle left the roadway and the juvenile was thrown from the motorcycle. The juvenile was wearing a helmet.

The juvenile succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Minidoka County Sheriff, Minidoka EMS, and Cassia County Coroner.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.