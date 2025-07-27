Las Vegas author writes coming-of-age saga set in 1930s Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Those who know Pocatello will recognize the view of the Portneuf Gap that graces the cover of “A Matter of Providence,” the latest novel by author Gail McGuire.

The book is a tribute to the Gate City’s heritage, blending history with old family stories for a compelling coming-of-age mystery set in 1930s Pocatello during The Great Depression.

Though McGuire now lives in Las Vegas, her family roots run deep in Pocatello, where she was born and raised.

A Matter of Providence is McGuire’s fourth book. Her debut memoir, “Raised on Freedom: Favored Tales of a Boomer Kid,” reflects on her 1960s childhood in Pocatello.

She followed it with the supernatural suspense novel “What If I Told You” and its sequel, “Remember What I Told You,” both of which are set in the Idaho Falls area.

With “A Matter of Providence,” McGuire returns to her hometown roots, with a nostalgic, suspenseful, and heartwarming journey through a pivotal time in Pocatello’s past.

While the story is fictional, it’s deeply rooted in the Depression-era memories shared by McGuire’s parents and grandparents.

“The people had to endure so much,” McGuire said. “This was a desperate time for our country. It’s a story about our toughest and greatest generation.”

McGuire’s own father quit school in the eighth grade and joined the Navy at 16, the same day Pearl Harbor was attacked. McGuire researched the era to ensure historical accuracy, poring over archives from the Pocatello Tribune, which later became the Idaho State Journal.

The novel follows young Luke Bennum, a determined boy growing up in a large and humble family. As his family struggles to make ends meet, an ominous newcomer moves into town, threatening the safety and values of the local community.

When tragedy strikes close to home, Luke must find the strength to stand up to a growing criminal underworld—risking his own life to protect the people he loves.

She chose McKinley Avenue in Pocatello as the setting for the Bennum family’s home because that’s where her grandparents once lived—in a Sears & Roebuck kit house, which was a popular mail-order option at the time. In those days, McKinley was just a dirt road surrounded by open fields.

She studied the slang, cultural trends, and new inventions of the 1930s, including books, music, and dialects, which she incorporated into the plot, such as Italian mobsters from New York’s Bronx and Manhattan, and a mysterious Scotsman named Mink-Eyed Mac.

“I studied Scottish dialect, New York slang, local businesses, and the city’s beautiful architecture. This is the most researched book I’ve ever written. I really enjoyed that part,” said McGuire.

The book has already received early positive reviews, with readers praising McGuire’s descriptive storytelling and rich historical detail. One reviewer described it as a “feel-good standout historical adventure,” praising its balance of mystery, courage, and heart.

“I hope my readers become fully immersed in this period and get a glimpse into the history that helped shape the city of Pocatello and the country,” she said.

“A Matter of Providence” is available now on Amazon.

For more information about McGuire and her books, go to her author page.