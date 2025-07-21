Latter-day Saint leaders announce open house, dedication dates for Burley Temple - East Idaho News

BURLEY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced open house and dedication dates for the Burley Temple.

A media day will be held at the temple on Nov. 3. Invited guests will tour the structure on Nov. 4 and 5, followed by a public open house that will be held every day except on Sundays from Nov. 6 through Nov. 22.

The temple will be dedicated on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, and will be broadcast to all congregations in the temple district.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the temple during the April 2021 general conference.

RELATED | LDS Church announces groundbreaking date for Burley Temple

Idaho is home to more than 481,000 members of the Church in around 1,275 congregations. The Burley Temple will be the 11th temple in the state, with others in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Boise and Twin Falls. Other temples have been announced or are under construction in Caldwell, Coeur d’Alene, Montpelier and a second in Rexburg called the Teton River Idaho temple.