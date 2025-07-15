Local restaurant recognized as 'Excellent pizzeria' by world's most prestigious pizza guide - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Righteous Slice in Rexburg.

REXBURG – Righteous Slice, Rexburg’s beloved neighborhood pizzeria, has been recognized as an “Excellent Pizzeria” by 50 Top Pizza USA 2025, the world’s most influential pizza guide. The prestigious designation places Righteous Slice among an exclusive group of just 33 pizzerias nationwide to receive this honorable mention recognition.

50 Top Pizza, the Naples-based organization widely regarded as the definitive authority on pizza excellence worldwide, conducts rigorous evaluations of pizzerias across the United States. The 2025 USA guide features 83 total pizzerias, including the top 50 ranked establishments and 33 “Excellent Pizzerias” like Righteous Slice that demonstrate exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

“This recognition validates what our community has known all along – that exceptional pizza can be found right here in Rexburg,” said Bill Crawford, co-owner of Righteous Slice. “We’re honored to be acknowledged alongside some of the finest pizzerias in the country, and we’re grateful to our Righteous fans who have supported us on this journey.”

The 50 Top Pizza evaluation process involves anonymous inspectors who assess pizzerias on multiple criteria including ingredient quality, dough preparation, cooking techniques, service, and overall dining experience. The guide’s curators, Barbara Guerra, Luciano Pignataro, and Albert Sapere, noted that their inspectors continue to discover “increasingly interesting ideas” across American pizzerias.

Founded in 2013 as a mobile pizzeria in Rexburg by Bill and Cheryl Crawford, Righteous Slice has built a reputation for exceptional Neapolitan and New York style pizza. The pizzeria opened its first permanent location in the Hemming Village and has since become a destination. The pizzeria’s commitment to excellence was recently recognized on the international stage when they won a world championship at the prestigious Trofeo Caputo competition in Naples, Italy.

“It is a honor to be recognized by 50 Top Pizza alongside legendary pizzerias from New York, Chicago, and other major culinary destinations,” said Bill Crawford. “It’s a reflection of our obsession with serving the best pizza possible to our community.”

The 2025 50 Top Pizza USA guide represents the organization’s continued expansion of its influential rankings, which began in Italy and now cover pizzerias across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. New York’s Una Pizza Napoletana claimed the top spot for the fourth consecutive year, while cities like New York, Chicago, and Portland dominated the rankings.

For Righteous Slice, the recognition comes at a time of continued growth and community support.

The pizzeria continues to serve its signature Neapolitan and New York style pies in Rexburg at 175 West 2nd South, Suite 100. Pizza lovers are invited to experience the world-championship quality that earned this prestigious recognition.