Locals raising money for families of slain Coeur d'Alene firefighters - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Local nonprofit, Families of the Fallen, has started a fundraising campaign for the families of the firefighters killed in last weekend’s attack just outside Coeur d’Alene.

Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, of the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, and Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, were both killed in a senseless attack that officials have described as an “ambush.”

A third firefighter, Dave Tysdal, was also seriously injured.

Families of the Fallen is a local 501c3 non-profit based out of Blackfoot. The organization’s mission statement is “To honor and preserve the memory of those that made the ultimate sacrifice while serving as first responders.”

Executive Director Nicholas Buell told EastIdahoNews.com that for the month of July, 100% of all donations to the nonprofit will support the families of Morrison and Harwood.

“We recognize the tremendous loss endured by their families and we’re dedicated to providing them with the comprehensive support, guidance and assistance throughout their whole journey,” said Buell.

Buell, who worked as a police officer in California, attended the funerals of friends and coworkers during the short time he was there. That experience, Buell says, is what inspired him to create the nonprofit.

The Idaho Falls chapter of the International Association of Firefighters union also launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the cause. It’s raised more than $2,600 of its $25,000 goal since its launch on July 4.