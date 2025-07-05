Man arrested after police reportedly find stolen car and drugs behind local laundromat - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old man is behind bars after police say they found a car he stole, along with illegal drugs, parked behind a laundromat.

Eduardo Angiuana-Gonzalez is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday around 1:06 a.m., Idaho Falls Police responded to the alley behind D&L Cleaners located at 1588 West Broadway Street after a report of a suspicious car in the alley.

Officers found the car, a 1996 Honda Accord, with the keys on the driver’s seat and a black wallet on the passenger seat. Noticing a door leading into the laundromat just behind the car, officers went inside the building and asked two women if they owned the car.

Both women said no, according to court documents, but said a man in the bathroom had come in from the alley.

The officers knocked on the bathroom door and asked the man if he was parked in the alley. He reportedly said he was, but the officers told him he could not park there.

The man said he understood, and officers waited outside the bathroom for him to leave.

While waiting, officers learned the Honda they found had been reported stolen and the suspect was Eduardo Angiuana-Gonzalez. When the man left the bathroom, officers asked his name and he “quietly said Eduardo,” according to court documents.

Officers arrested Angiuana-Gonzalez because he reportedly had three warrants for his arrest in Bonneville County. During a search, they found a “glass tube with a bulbous end” that they believe is a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.

Officers also reportedly found residue in the pipe, two torch-style lights and a credit card with Angiuana-Gonzalez’s name on it.

During a search of the car, officers say they found “a small amount of methamphetamine on the driver’s seat of the car” that later tested presumptive positive.

Angiuana-Gonzalez was taken to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on a $15,000 bond.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 15. If convicted, Angiuana-Gonzalez could face up to 13 years in prison.

Although Angiuana-Gonzalez has been accused of these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.