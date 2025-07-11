Man dies in crash on I-15 near Chubbuck - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A Blackfoot man was killed Thursday night in a crash on Interstate 15 just north of Chubbuck.

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. near milepost 73. Idaho State Police says the 31-year-old man was driving a silver 2003 Honda Accord southbound when he lost control, veered into the median, and struck multiple unoccupied vehicles and equipment — including a red 2019 Ford F-150, a CAT tractor blade, and a CAT front-end loader.

Investigators say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene from his injuries.

The crash blocked the left southbound lane for about two hours while emergency crews responded.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.