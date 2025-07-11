Coroner identifies Blackfoot man who died in Thursday night crash - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A man who died Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 north of Chubbuck has been identified.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the man as Darold Stricklin, 31, of Blackfoot.

RELATED | Man dies in crash on I-15 near Chubbuck

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. near milepost 73. Stricklin was driving a silver 2003 Honda Accord southbound when he lost control, veered into the median, and struck multiple unoccupied vehicles and equipment, including a red 2019 Ford F-150, a CAT tractor blade and a CAT front-end loader.

Investigators say Stricklin was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. He died at the scene from his injuries.

The crash blocked the left southbound lane for about two hours while emergency crews responded.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

“I want to express my condolences to Darold’s family and friends as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” Danner says.