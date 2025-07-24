Mother-daughter venture provides 'Locked Permanent Jewelry' for customers - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Customized jewelry-making business celebrates one year

Dilynn Casia, 21, left, and her mom, Windy Uhach, 53, inside Locked Permanent Jewelry | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – After 25 years in the printing business, Windy Uhach and her daughter, Dilynn Casias, launched a customized jewelry-making venture.

The duo opened Locked Permanent Jewelry in May 2024 inside Brown Bag Printing at 283 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. It makes permanent bracelets, anklets and necklaces. A new charm bar was launched last month in conjunction with the business’s one-year anniversary. It allows customers to design their own charm necklace or bracelet.

Although the initial product is designed to stay on permanently, the charm can be removed with a clip.

“It (the permanent jewelry) is custom-fit. Instead of having a traditional clasp, it is welded on. You don’t have to take it off. You can wear it 24/7. It’s waterproof, it doesn’t tarnish and it’s hypoallergenic,” Casias tells EastIdahoNews.com.

See what it’s like in the video above.

Casias says customers of all ages come into the shop. They’ve served local families, as well as tourists from Canada and Germany on their way to Yellowstone National Park.

Uhach and her daughter bought the business from the previous owners last May. It was originally in Pocatello, but they relocated it to the space on Northgate Mile where their printing business is housed.

“My mom and I had been looking for an entrepreneurial opportunity to do together, and so we just did it,” says Casias.

Charm bar at Locked Permanent Jewelry | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The jewelry venture comes three years after Uhach and her husband, Scott, launched Brown Bag Printing as a family-owned operation. Before that, they were in business with other partners.

Their interest in the printing industry stems back when their kids were little. They lived in another state at the time and their kids attended a private school.

“I couldn’t believe the price of the T-shirts that they were charging us for their uniforms,” Uhach says. “My husband and I looked at each other and said, ‘I think we can do this.'”

They took a crash course on screen printing by watching a YouTube video. They found some old equipment on Craigslist, bought it and spent the weekend learning how to use it.

“We’ve never looked back,” says Uhach. “It’s supported our family. We’ve been able to go and visit our kids at recitals and sporting events, which was the whole idea (for doing this in the first place).”

Since launching the Brown Bag brand, they’ve moved locations three times. Uhach says the 6,000-square-foot building on Northgate Mile has been “a nice landing spot” because it has room for all of their equipment and merchandise.

The pair feel the jewelry business is a natural extension of the printing company, and they’re grateful for the community’s response.

They’re hoping to serve more customers in the future through online customization.

“I have quite a few clients from Oregon, and they would love to be able to get online and participate in the charm bar. We really want to expand into online design tools,” Casias says.

Uhach says they’re also looking into buying a trailer so they can be mobile and serve customers at pop-up events.

“I think it’s awesome that we get to do it as a family and see each other every day,” says Uhach.

Locked Permanent Jewelry is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Dilynn Casia working on a bracelet | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

