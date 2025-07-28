Motorcyclist killed in northern Idaho crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

ST. MARIES — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday at 11:41 a.m., southbound on State Highway 3 near milepost 92.

A black 2025 Kawasaki ZX400 motorcycle driven by a 30-year-old Spokane man was traveling southbound on State Highway 3 when it failed to negotiate a curve. Subsequently, the motorcycle went left of center, and struck a 2016 Toyota Rav 4 driven by a 20-year-old Missoula man who was driving in the northbound lane.

Life-saving measures were taken on the scene, and the motorcyclist was transported via Life Flight to Kootenai Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The motorcyclist was wearing his helmet.

Next of kin has been notified.

State Highway 3 was completely blocked for approximately 2 and a half hours while Idaho State Police conducted the investigation.