New lactation pods at ISU give new moms a private place to nurse - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Young mothers at Idaho State University now have a place to nurse their baby on campus.

Two new lactation pods in the lobbies of Garrison Hall and the Physical Science Complex on the Pocatello campus offer mothers a private space to breastfeed or pump milk for their babies. The university plans to add more lactation spaces in the next five years, according to a news release from the university.

“I really hope (these new pods will) remove what they may perceive as a barrier to higher education,” said Jerrica Kenison, management assistant for ISU’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX. “And for them to just know that they belong, they’re supported. They can come to ISU, and we’ll make sure that they’ll be able to provide for their family like they want to.”

In an interview with EastIdahoNews.com, Kenison explained that mothers who are breastfeeding or pumping on-campus have previously had to do it on other places. These alternate places, according to her, are both unsanitary and lack privacy.

Mothers who pump need to maintain a regular schedule in order to keep their supply up, Kenison said. If a mother foregoes a pumping session until they arrive home, the amount they’re able to supply can decrease.

The effort to add private spaces for lactating came about when Kenison and a group of employees launched the Lactation Space Planning Initiative last July. While the university has four parent rooms, it didn’t have any areas specifically for lactation.

The committee members decided to add two new lactation pods to campus.

“We did lots of research into how hard it is for breastfeeding moms, and how hard it is to maintain your supply and have dignity and access and belonging in public spaces,” Kenison said.

Mothers who want to use a lactation pod can download an app called Mamava, and request an access code. ISU Public Safety can also grant access for after-hours use of the pods.

ISU will have more spaces dedicated for parents in the future.

A parent room was included in the renovation of Leonard Hall, which houses the College of Pharmacy, and is expected to open during the fall semester.

More parent spaces are coming, including a lactation pod on its Meridian campus and permanent parent rooms in every new building going forward.

The Idaho Breastfeeding Coalition gave ISU the 2025 Exemplary Professional Leadership Award for its efforts. The award acknowledges “the importance of organizations in fulfilling their mission to protect, support, and promote breastfeeding as the biological norm for a healthier Idaho. This annual award recognizes a team of professionals who have shown exceptional dedication, creativity, and exemplary leadership in facilitating environments where barriers to breastfeeding are addressed within their communities.”

“We are, as an entire institution, trying to create a culture of belonging, and so initiatives like this are always a great opportunity to remind everyone (of) that,” Kenison said.