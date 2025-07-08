Northern Utah husband-wife duo charged with sexual assault - East Idaho News

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A husband and wife in northern Utah have been charged with sexual abuse, in addition to weapon and drug-related charges, after allegedly attempting to force their open-marriage lifestyle onto a third party.

Ryan Wood, 37, was charged with forcible sodomy, a first degree felony; object rape, a first degree felony; accomplice to forcible sexual abuse, a second degree felony; and obstruction of justice, capital/first degree felony conduct.

K’Dee Wood, 37, was charged with forcible sexual abuse, a second degree felony; accomplice to forcible sodomy, a first degree felony; and accomplice to object rape, a first degree felony. Charges were filed in the Brigham City District Court.

In the indictment, police stated that the Woods are in an open marriage, and they had discussed that with the victim in the past, who made it clear that “she was not interested in that lifestyle.”

Allegedly, the two invited the victim to their home for dinner on May 2, and they had several shots of alcohol. The indictment alleges that when the victim was drunk, K’Dee and Ryan began to sexually assault her.

Following the assault, the Woods allegedly texted and called the victim and others. According to documents, they admitted that “the victim was so drunk that she was passed out and/or wouldn’t remember, that she did not know what she was doing, and implied that she could not consent.”

Documents also allege that after serving a search warrant on the Woods’ home and electronic devices, Ryan Wood attempted to delete incriminating text messages, but officers were able to prevent that by putting the phone in airplane mode and putting it into a Faraday bag, which prevents any electronic signal from getting in or out.

According to court documents for a related case, while executing the search warrant on their home for the initial case, officers located marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, and three rifles. As a result, K’Dee and Ryan were both charged with three counts of prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, a third degree felony; 2 counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor; and one count of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

The Woods had their initial court appearance scheduled for July 7.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.