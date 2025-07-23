Person of interest in alleged Idaho Falls homicide arrested in Montana - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday near Big Timber, Montana, regarding two felony warrants and questions about an alleged Idaho Falls murder.

According to a Facebook post by the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office, Jarrod Thomas Sisneros was arrested and booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Montana, on Tuesday, after reports that “an Idaho man with 2 felony warrants, was possibly in Sweet Grass County.”

“His vehicle was located near the Big Timber Canyon Road by a Sweet Grass County resident who notified the Sheriff’s Office,” says the post. “While under surveillance, the man fled on Big Timber Canyon Road. Sweet Grass County Deputies pursued him until his SUV broke down. The man then ran on foot from the deputies. He was Tased and taken into custody.”

The post states Sisneros is the subject of an attempt to locate from Idaho Falls, related to a homicide on June 23rd.

Sergeant Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says officials have questions for the man, who is a person of interest in the case but not necessarily an official suspect.

Around 7:18 a.m. on June 24, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a man, later identified as 34-year-old Daniel William Leary, who was found near the West Snake River Boat Ramp Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel transported Leary to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Sisneros is currently being held on his no-bond warrant at the Gallatin County Detention Center awaiting initial appearance and extradition back to Idaho.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact detectives through dispatch at (208) 529-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through East Idaho Crimestoppers at www.IFcrime.org.