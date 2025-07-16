Reckless driver cuts-off semi loaded with hay bales, causing spill on I-86 - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A semi-truck hauling hay bales spilled part of its load onto Interstate 86 Wednesday morning after being cut off by another vehicle, blocking traffic for more than an hour.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. just east of American Falls. According to Idaho State Police, a 46-year-old man from Pocatello was driving a 2004 Peterbilt semi eastbound and slowed down for a construction zone when another driver recklessly cut in front of him.

To avoid a crash, the semi driver slammed on the brakes, causing the hay bales to shift and several to tumble into the roadway.

Both eastbound lanes were blocked for roughly 90 minutes as the Idaho Transportation Department responded with equipment to clear the debris. No injuries were reported, and all lanes have since reopened.

Idaho State Police reminds drivers that semi-trucks take significantly longer to stop than passenger vehicles and urge caution — particularly in construction zones. Motorists are advised to follow posted speed limits and allow plenty of space when driving near large trucks.