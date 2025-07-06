 Road construction causing significant traffic delays on I-15 near Idaho Falls - East Idaho News
Road construction causing significant traffic delays on I-15 near Idaho Falls

Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Traffic on Interstate 15 is backed up from Idaho Falls to Inkom Sunday afternoon.

The delay in traffic began around 3 p.m., according to multiple witnesses. Lt. Marvin Crain with Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the congestion is due to a combination of road construction and a high volume of traffic returning home from the Fourth of July weekend.

Crain anticipates the delay lasting several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and find another route, if possible.

