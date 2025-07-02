Several roads, and LDS Youth Camp evacuated due to Garden Creek Fire - East Idaho News

UPDATE

According to Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker, the office has evacuated about 400 youth from the Sellars Creek Ranch out of an abundance of caution.

The LDS Youth Camp was currently occupied by a group of Latter-day Saint youth from Utah.

Due to the possibility of the fire encroaching on the camp, the sheriff’s department enlisted the aid of Teton Stage Lines in Idaho Falls, who sent 10 buses to evacuate the youth.

Nebeker said the youth would be taken to a local high school in Idaho Falls to spend the night.

Additionally, the tribes extended the evacuation order to include Presto Road and Little Indian Canal Road.

Over 1,000 acres have burned, according to Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King.

UPDATE

Tribal officials are ordering the evacuation of Presto Road on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, due to expected high winds.

No other information has been provided.

Lincoln Creek Wildfire | Courtesy photo

ORIGINAL STORY

FORT HALL — A wildfire, designated the Garden Creek Fire, has broken out near the Lincoln Creek area in Bingham County on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. The fire is located less than two miles south of Garden Creek Road, east of Blackfoot.

Officials are warning residents living near Presto Road to be prepared to evacuate, according to Shoshone Bannock Tribes Emergency Management Coordinator Feliciana Fullmer.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the fire began around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

No information has been given about the size of the fire, its cause, or whether there are any injuries or property damage.

The federal Bureau of Land Management is aiding Fort Hall Fire and EMS with the wildfire.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.