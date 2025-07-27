Sex offender arrested after allegedly sniffing women's buttocks at department store - East Idaho News

The Burbank Police Department arrested a registered sex offender after he allegedly sniffed women’s buttocks at a local department store.

Officers arrested Calese Carron Crowder, 38, on July 22. The department said he is a registered sex offender on parole and has a history of similar arrests for lewd conduct in Glendale and Burbank since 2021. In 2023, the Glendale Police Department arrested Crowder after he was allegedly peeping into a Glendale family’s home.

“It’s frustrating but we do what we need to do,” said Burbank police Sgt. Stephen Turner.

The Burbank City Attorney’s Office filed one count of loitering with intent to commit a crime against Crowder for the latest incident. He’s being held on a $100,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 1.

Burbank police said they arrested Crowder after receiving reports of a suspicious man lingering around the women’s section at a Nordstrom Rack in the Burbank Empire Center. However, when officers arrived, witnesses told them Crowder had already left the store.

Police searched through the shopping center and found Crowder inside a nearby Walmart.

Surveillance cameras captured Crowder moving through various departments and stopping in the women’s section, according to police. Investigators said the footage showed Crowder crouching near a woman and sniffing her buttocks while in the women’s section.

Crowder also gained national infamy after a TikToker recorded him allegedly sniffing her while at a Barnes & Noble in Burbank.

“I feel like the justice system is just neglecting everything,” said Michaela Witter, who recorded Crowder allegedly sniffing her. “It’s crazy to think that someone like this, who’s constantly stalking and violating these people, is allowed to be out and about.”

Detectives asked anyone with information on the case to contact the department’s Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.