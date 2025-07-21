Soda Springs carbonated geyser goes flat for the summer - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — One of east Idaho’s most unique attractions has fizzled out for the summer. The Soda Springs Geyser, renowned for its timed eruptions of blasting carbonated water, is currently out of commission due to a mechanical failure.

In a June Facebook post, the City of Soda Springs announced that the geyser’s entire mechanical and valve system must be replaced.

Officials have since updated the information, stating that the necessary parts have been ordered, but delivery is expected to take up to eight weeks. Until repairs are complete, the geyser will remain inactive.

When EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the city on Monday for additional information, officials declined to comment beyond the statement posted on the city’s official website and Facebook page.

The city apologized for the inconvenience and thanked both residents and visitors for their patience.

According to the city’s website, the Soda Springs Geyser was accidentally created in 1937, when drillers searching for a hot spring punctured a pressurized underground chamber. That chamber contained naturally carbonated water, the result of volcanic activity and the trapping of carbon dioxide gas. The intense pressure launched water more than 100 feet into the air—similar to opening a shaken bottle of soda.

Unlike the geothermal geysers of Yellowstone, Soda Springs’ geyser is powered by carbon dioxide, not magma. It remains one of the only man-made, CO₂-driven geysers in the world, erupting once every hour on a timer and drawing tourists from across the region.

The same fizzy water that gave Soda Springs its name is also its most iconic attraction. Today, the geyser’s eruptions are basically a controlled release of that naturally carbonated underground system.

While the geyser is temporarily down, visitors can still enjoy Geyser Park, which features a picnic area, interpretive signs, and views of the geyser cone.

For updates on the repair timeline, travelers are encouraged to check the city’s Facebook page or official website.