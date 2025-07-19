St. Anthony native returns home to sign debut novel - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Author and high school counselor Steven Christiansen is returning to his hometown roots with a debut novel, “The Blue Line Letters.”

The recently released book is already gaining national recognition and pays tribute to the MAX Blue Line train in Portland, as well as to his former high school English teacher, Bonnie Warne.

Christiansen, whose parents are Janice and the late Sam Christiansen, will sign books on July 24 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony Branch Library, where the book will be available for purchase.

The event marks a full-circle moment for Christiansen, who now lives in Oregon. “The Blue Line Letters” is a young adult coming-of-age novel set in Portland, inspired by the author’s personal experiences.

“The Blue Line Letters” follows 17-year-old Ty during the summer before his senior year. Stuck commuting daily on the MAX Blue Line, Ty unexpectedly finds meaning in the faces, stories, and encounters he experiences — from eccentric passengers to budding friendships. Through these moments, he begins to understand the importance of community and human connection.

“When I moved to Portland, I worked a summer job for two summers where I rode from one end of the Blue Line to the other, which is 1.5 hours each way. Three hours on a train definitely gives a person time to read, sleep, and observe others,” said Christiansen.

“One day, I was sitting there, and I thought, ‘There’s a book here somewhere in all of these rides,’ and I started to write down things that happened and fictional accounts of things that could have happened. My grand idea was to write a book that everyone could read while riding the MAX at the same time and then talk about it together.”

While the book pays homage to his own high school English teacher, Christiansen emphasized that the book is in honor of English teachers everywhere.

“Ms. Warne taught English at South Fremont High School, and she made a big impact on me,” he said. “Some of the chapters were first drafted in her class, and I still have the notebook. The teacher in the book is a composite of many English teachers, but I used her name as a tribute to them. Thankfully, she was honored,” he said.

Christiansen taught high school English in the Portland area for 15 years before transitioning into a career in school counseling. His summer commute on the MAX Blue Line planted the seeds for the story that would eventually become his debut novel.

“Even if it’s in a public space like the MAX, the possibility for connection is always there. We just need to take advantage of it. That’s what I hope readers get out of my book,” said Christiansen.

Christiansen also partnered with TriMet to give away 450 free copies of the book to train riders, helping bring his vision of shared public reading to life.

The book is the fifth in an annual print series from Ooligan Press and the Multnomah County Library’s Library Writers Project, which celebrates Portland’s local authors. “The Blue Line Letters” was named a Distinguished Favorite by the 2024 Independent Press Award and was the 2023 Library Writers Project selection.

With a soft spot for both Portland and St. Anthony, Christiansen said, “Portland is an amazing city—so many great things about it. So many different people with different backgrounds and perspectives. Both St. Anthony and Portland are terrific places—they’re just great for different reasons.”

When he’s not writing or counseling, Christiansen enjoys spending time with his wife, a playwright and director, and their four children.

The book is available through Amazon and major retailers.

To learn more or follow his work, visit stevenchristiansen.com.