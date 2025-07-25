UPDATE: Both runaways found, say Idaho Falls Police - East Idaho News

Update (July 25):

Alyjah Malacara has been found, Idaho Falls Police say. Officers are no longer looking for either teenager.

Update (July 16):

According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, Alayla Ellsworth has been safely located, but officers are still searching for Alyjah Malacara.

Original story (July 11):

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for help in finding two runaway teens.

According to a news release, 17-year-old Alyjah Malacara and 16-year-old Alayla Ellsworth have both been labeled as runaways.

Malacara and Ellsworth did not leave together and are not necessarily believed to be with one another.

Malacara is 17 years old, 5’ 6”, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was reported as a runaway on May 31, 2025. At the time, she left with two other juveniles who have since been located.

Malacara’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Ellsworth is 16 years old, 5’5”, about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was reported as a runaway on July 8, 2025, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a black corset, dark gray cargo pants and a light gray hoodie.

Ellsworth may be in the Fort Hall area.

“As a reminder, it is a crime to knowingly harbor a runaway juvenile,” according to the release.

Anyone with information about either of these teens’ current or recent whereabouts is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.