Utah man charged with kidnapping teen girl with autism - East Idaho News

MAGNA, Utah (KSL.com) — A Magna man is facing a criminal charge accusing him of convincing a teenage girl who has autism to come to his house and then trying to get her to take her clothes off.

John Maez, 41, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with kidnapping, a second-degree felony.

In September, a 14-year-old girl, who functions at the level of a 10-year-old, did not come home from school on time, “and it was unclear whether she had attended school,” according to charging documents.

After the girl was located, she said “she had gotten a job babysitting to make money to buy food,” the charges state. “(She) stated that she had been walking when a male, later identified as John Maez, pulled up in his truck and asked (her) if she wanted to make some money.”

Once she arrived at his residence, she said she “ate a whole chicken, watched a movie and drank some vodka,” the charges say. “Maez asked her to take her clothing off, but she declined.” She eventually left the home and was found by police at a local restaurant.

When questioned by police, Maez allegedly “admitted to seeing (the girl) walking down the street and inviting her to his residence to babysit for money.”