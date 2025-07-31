Virginia city councilman set on fire over 'personal matter' - East Idaho News

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody after a Danville, Virginia, City Council member was set on fire Wednesday morning by a man police say he knows.

The attack “stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on the Danville City Council or any other political affiliation,” police said in the statement.

The suspect, who police identified as 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, entered Lee Vogler’s place of employment, confronted him and doused him with an unknown flammable liquid, Danville police said in a news release.

Andrew Brooks, the publisher and owner of Showcase Magazine, said Vogler was attacked at the magazine’s office.

The man “forced his way into our office carrying a five-gallon bucket of gasoline and poured the gasoline on Lee,” Brooks said in a social media video.

Vogler, 38, “attempted to flee” and the suspect followed him, according to Brooks.

“The victim and suspect exited the building, where the suspect then set the victim on fire,” police said in the statement.

Buck Hayes fled the area, but witnesses provided a description of him and his vehicle.

Brooks said Vogler was able to identify his alleged attacker. He was airlifted for medical treatment. The extent of Vogler’s injuries is not clear at this time, police said.

Buck Hayes is facing attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding charges, according to police.

He is being held in Danville City Jail without bond, police said in an update.

CNN is working to determine whether Buck Hayes has an attorney.

Vogler, a Danville native, was the youngest person ever elected to the City Council in May 2012, according to his biography on the City Council’s website.

He works as the managing partner for Andrew Brooks Media Group, a multimedia company that publishes regional magazines such as Showcase Magazine, the biography said. He is also the director of sales at Showcase Magazine, the publication said in a report on its site.

Prayers for Vogler

Officials, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said Vogler was in their prayers and asked others to pray for him.

“We pray for a swift recovery for Lee and peace to be on the entire Danville community,” Youngkin said in a social media post.

“At this time we are asking for prayers for our colleague and his family,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said in a statement to CNN.

“This type of senseless violence has to stop,” Brooks said in the social media video. “You do not have the right as a human being to get upset with someone enough to lash out and attempt to harm them in any way, much less this way.”

Andrew Brooks, the publisher and owner of Showcase Magazine, gives a statement on social media video.

The magazine also offered prayers to Vogler and his family.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by this act of violence,” the magazine said. “The Showcase Magazine team is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.”

Virginia state Sen. Tammy Brankley Mulchi condemned the “deeply troubling attack” and said she supports efforts to bring the suspect to justice.

“I have had the pleasure of getting to know Lee over the last couple of years and the one thing I know that he loves more than representing the people of Danville is the love of his family,” the senator said in a social media post. “I pray during this difficult time for his swift and complete recovery.”

Danville is in southern Virginia on the border of North Carolina. It is about one hour south of Lynchburg and approximately one hour north of Durham, North Carolina.