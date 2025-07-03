Walker Hayes shares the worst part of being famous, his summer plans and more in 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Today I’m chatting with country artist Walker Hayes, who is officially a 7 Questions All-Star because he’s so awesome and always willing to chat with me.

Walker is known for his massive hit “Fancy Like” and he’s written numerous other songs. He sells out shows, creates viral videos and loves spending time with his wife and six kids.

Walker was recently in eastern Idaho and we sat down for a chat. Here’s what I asked him:

We are recording this on a big day. Can you tell everyone why today is such a special day?

What is the best and worst part of being famous?

Are you doing anything fun this summer?

Who is your dream collaboration?

Would you rather:

Be snowmobiling or skiing in Idaho or paddleboarding in Hawaii?

Eat Chick-fil-A nuggets or a sandwich?

Go fishing or hunting?

Always have to sing instead of speak or dance everywhere you go?

Go to Applebee’s or Wendy’s?

Be the best player on the team that is losing or the worst player on a winning team?

Read me every single text you’ve sent this week or show me every photo you’ve sent?

Who is the most famous person on your cellphone?

Are you the type of person who has 500 missed texts, or do you text back right away?

Watch my entire interview with Walker in the video player above and learn more about him on his website, Facebook page or Instagram.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.