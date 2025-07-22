What to expect at Jeremy Best's murder sentencing this week - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — Jeremy Best, who pleaded guilty to murdering his 10-month-old son and pregnant wife, is expected to appear for a multi-day sentencing this week.

As part of a plea agreement, Best, 50, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 10-month-old Zeke Best and second-degree murder in the deaths of Kali Best and her unborn child, Freya.

Best is scheduled for sentencing at the Teton County Courthouse in Driggs, during a hearing that will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. It will continue into Thursday and possibly into Friday, where he could be sentenced up to life in prison.

Kali Randall and Zeke Best | Courtesy photo

“The plea agreement was reached as the result of a felony mediation conducted in Bonneville County, which included family members of the victims,” says a joint news release from Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Bailey Smith and Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal. “Under the plea agreement, Best will face life imprisonment, but both parties are otherwise free to argue for any other conditions of the sentence.”

Smith was pursuing the death penalty in the case, but the plea agreement removed the option as a possible sentence.

Witnesses from the prosecution and defense are expected to testify. Best will be given the opportunity to give a statement, but is not required to.

Best is accused of shooting and killing Kali and Freya at their Victor home in November 2023. He left with Zeke in a Chevrolet Tahoe and was found two days later in a remote part of Bonneville County lying naked in a sleeping bag on the side of the road. Zeke’s body was discovered nearby.

Zeke Best | Courtesy photo

Jim Archibald, Best’s attorney, initially argued his client had a mental breakdown which resulted in the killings. Hours before Best shot Kali, he wandered around a Swan Valley convenience store, confused and naked, and was taken to EIRMC, where he was later released.

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. denied a request to livestream the sentencing, but EastIdahoNews.com will have a video camera in the courtroom and the footage will uploaded on our YouTube channel at the end of each day.