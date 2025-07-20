Woman injured in rollover crash near Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A woman was hospitalized following a rollover crash east of Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 340, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com it was near the Country Store Boutique.

A 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Idaho Falls whose names were not specified, were traveling together in a 1985 Chevrolet Blazer. They were hauling a 1970 flatbed trailer.

“The trailer and Blazer began to fishtail. The Blazer rolled onto its side and the trailer came unhitched, flipping onto its side,” ISP report.

The vehicle and trailer came to a stop in the eastbound lane.

An ambulance crew took the woman to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The eastbound lane was blocked for about an hour.

ISP appreciate the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics team for their help.

The crash remains under investigation.