Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by semi following illegal U-turn, police say - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision which occurred at 12:14 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 93 at 750 North, north of Jerome.

A 2008 Toyota Rav4 was driven by a 20-year-old female from Caldwell and a 48-year-old male from Jerome was driving a 2014 Peterbilt Semi. Both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 93 when the Toyota made an illegal U-turn at the intersection of 750 N and the Peterbilt collided with it.

The driver of the Toyota was taken via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The intersection of Highway 93 and 750 North was blocked for approximately one hour to clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.