Work on Highway 20 Macks Inn Bridge begins Monday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

ISLAND PARK — Work to improve and repair the Macks Inn Bridge on US-20 through Island Park will begin on Monday. Crews are customizing handrails, repairing guardrails and installing concrete railings to improve safety for multiple uses in this popular location.

These efforts are expected to be completed by Thursday. If needed, finishing work will resume the following week but will not be in effect through the weekend.

One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction throughout this project, with the lane nearest the bridge closed on one side at a time. Turning movements at businesses and river access will be monitored and allowed to be made as normal.

Drivers can expect to see large equipment on site to correctly locate a sewer line near the bridge. Travelers and recreationists are urged to observe lower speed limits and stay engaged while driving. Be aware of workers and equipment very near open travel lanes.

Updates for this project and others across Idaho can always be seen on the Idaho 511 app, or at 511.idaho.gov.