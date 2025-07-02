You have to see this! Intense footage captures moment boulders crash into water with swimmers nearby - East Idaho News

QUITE A SCARE — Two swimmers had a close call when several boulders suddenly fell off a cliff and came within feet of landing on them.

The Utah Bureau of Land Management shared video of the incident on its Facebook page on June 25, 2025. The video — which has since gone viral — was taken at Lower Calf Creek Falls, a popular hiking and swimming spot in Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Footage shows two swimmers next to each other in the water and at the base of a 126-foot waterfall. They both go under the water and then come back up at the same time.

As they’re making their way back up to the surface, boulders are seen falling from above them and crashing into the water between them and the shore. The impact of the boulders falling into the water sent the water splashing high above the swimmers.

“Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident, but there have been injuries in the past,” the Facebook post reads. “We’re all looking for a place to beat the heat this weekend. If you decide to take the six-mile hike, enter the area at your own risk. Falling rocks can cause serious injury.”

The Bureau of Land Management said on its website that visitors should be aware that rocks can fall without warning.

“Because of the overhang at the top of the cliff, rocks can land a substantial distance away from the base of the cliff, including in the water pool area and onto the shoreline,” the website added.