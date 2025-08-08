81-year-old man burned in Lava Trail Fire west of Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An 81-year-old man was reportedly burned Wednesday as firefighters fought to put out the Lava Trail Fire next to the Arco Highway/U.S. Highway 20.

According to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire website, the Lava Trail Fire began around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday. It burned a total of 91.2 acres close to Hell’s Half-Acre.

RELATED | Road reopens as crews continue to battle Lava Trail Fire west of Idaho Falls

A release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department says the “fast-moving” fire was reportedly caused by “two individuals engaged in target shooting.”

During the fire, an 81-year-old man camping in the area reportedly suffered minor burns to both arms while trying to escape the fire.

A helicopter assisting with the Lava Trail fire operations | IFFD

“A bystander initially spotted the trailer and tried to alert the occupant, but was forced to retreat due to advancing flames,” says the release. “IFFD personnel witnessed the event, rendered aid, and coordinated transport to meet with EMS. Both the camper and the pickup truck were destroyed.”

IFFD crews were first on scene, including a structure engine, Type 6 engine, Type 4 engine, water tender, and a battalion chief.

According to the release, crews saw a large smoke plume from several miles out, causing the on-scene battalion chief to request additional support from Idaho National Laboratory (INL), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the Ammon Fire Department.

“INL responded with three Type 4 engines, three water tenders, and two battalion chiefs. The Ammon Fire Department provided one Type 6 brush truck,” says the release. “Then BLM assumed command under unified operations, deploying three Type 4 engines and a super heavy unit.”

Truck burning during the Lava Trail fire | Kelsey Kunkler Stetz

According to the release, air support was used, including two single-engine air tankers for retardant drops and a helicopter conducting water drops from a portable tank.

“Driven by strong winds, the fire spread rapidly to the north and east. Crews worked swiftly to contain the blaze,” says the release.

According to Matt Rose with Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire, the wildfire was fully contained as of 8 p.m. Thursday night, but is not yet fully controlled.