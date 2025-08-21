A holiday classic takes the stage: Auditions open for first community Nutcracker - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — An unlikely ballet studio tucked away in the Bingham County countryside has grown into something remarkable, and this fall, it will bring a holiday classic to the Blackfoot stage.

Nikkii Riley, affectionately called “Miss Nikkii” by her students, opened the Blackfoot School of Ballet 11 years ago inside a small shop outside her house in her hometown. She is now stepping into a new role as lead director for Blackfoot’s first-ever community performance of the Nutcracker at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on November 21 and 22.

Riley has been dancing since the age of 4, inspired by her grandmother, Marilyn Peery, who founded a ballet studio in Idaho Falls in the late 1950s. Peery taught hundreds of dancers across eastern Idaho until the 1990s and left a lifelong impression on her granddaughter.

“Like me, my grandmother started her first studio inside a shop. Many will remember my grandmother,” Riley said. “She was a guiding light of excellence in my own teaching, and I am grateful for her beauty and grace and her support throughout my life.”

Riley went on to earn a professional scholarship and is certified in the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet syllabus and method. She has also trained in the Vaganova method, the Royal Academy of Dance, and the Kelly Method used by the Radio City Rockettes.

During the past 20 years, Riley has taught and collaborated with professional companies including Joffrey Ballet, Ballet Idaho and Ballet West, as well as collegiate ballet programs.

Since founding the Blackfoot School of Ballet, Riley has taught dancers of all ages, from toddlers to adults. For the inaugural performance of the Nutcracker, she is joining forces with Danica Kirk of Blackfoot’s Kirk Academy to bring it to the BPAC stage.

Kirk, who will serve as assistant dance director, began training at a young age in Washington under a Royal Academy of Dance-certified instructor. She later performed in The Nutcracker with the Eugene Ballet Company, gaining stage experience that deepened her love for classical ballet. She continued her training and performance at the collegiate level, where she refined her technique and developed her artistry.

Ballet teacher Danica Kirk of The Kirk Academy with some of her youngest ballerinas. Kirk will collaborate with the Blackfoot School of Ballet for the town’s first Nutcracker production this fall. | Courtesy photo

“Danica is known for her grace and technique,” Riley said. “I’m thrilled to have her collaborate with me on the Nutcracker. We want to start a beautiful holiday tradition here in Blackfoot—something the whole community will feel a part of.”

Auditions for the performance will take place on August 26 and 27. While many roles require formal ballet training, Riley said she will do her best to find a place for anyone in Bingham County who wants to participate, whether on stage or behind the scenes with costumes and stage crew.

To audition, go to https://www.bsbtarts.com/nutcracker. There is no fee to audition, but those selected for roles will be required to pay a participation fee.

This first production will feature Act II, known as “The Land of the Sweets.” Riley hopes to expand the performance into a full-length ballet as the tradition grows in future years.

Riley’s passion for teaching ballet is unmistakable, shining through in the emotion she shows even when simply talking about it. For her, it’s more than passing on technique—it’s about preserving and sharing a timeless art form.

“Ballet is a 500-year-old art form,” she said. “It changes people’s lives intellectually, spiritually, and physically. I have witnessed it. When that light comes on in someone, it brings me so much joy. I’m grateful to my grandmother for introducing me to it—it’s part of my past and who I am, and I want to share it with my community.”

For more information about auditions or the Blackfoot School of Ballet, call 208-406-1687 or visit https://www.bsbtarts.com/. For more information on The Kirk Academy call 208-785-7779 or follow Facebook.