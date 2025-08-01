American Falls celebrates 100 years since its historic move - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A town that was literally once picked up and moved is throwing a celebration on Saturday, Aug. 2, to remember it.

This year’s American Falls Day, themed “100 Years of American Falls: A Town on the Move!” honors the relocation of the city from its original spot along the Snake River to its current home on higher ground.

In the 1920s, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation initiated the construction of the American Falls Dam — one of the country’s first major federal reclamation projects.

To make way for the reservoir, the entire town was uprooted and rebuilt in a carefully planned effort, relocating homes, businesses, churches, and even the railroad. It remains one of the only communities in the country to be entirely moved and reestablished as an official townsite.

Now, 100 years later, American Falls is inviting everyone to join the celebration of that remarkable chapter in its history.

The annual event, hosted by the Greater American Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, kicks off at 10 a.m. with a parade starting on Harrison Street and winding down Pocatello Avenue, Hillcrest Avenue, and Roosevelt Avenue before ending just past the city park.

Following the parade, festivities continue in the park with dozens of vendors offering handmade goods, food, games, and activities for all ages. There will be something for everyone, from jewelry and jams to face painting and bounce houses.

“This is a great opportunity for people to gather with family and friends and support local vendors and businesses,” said Chamber Treasurer Nikki Cummins. “It’s also a time when class reunions and family reunions choose to gather.”

Attendees can also visit the Power County Museum booth, where board members will showcase historical artifacts and information about the 1925 relocation. Centennial pins, donated by the Chamber, will be available for purchase, with proceeds supporting the museum’s ongoing efforts to preserve local history.

Additionally, as part of Idaho’s statewide America250 initiative, representatives will be on hand at American Falls Day to help connect the town’s historic relocation to the broader celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Visitors can stop by their booth to sign a digital copy of the Declaration of Independence and become official America250 ambassadors.

Later in the evening, the action moves to the Power County Fairgrounds at 2745 Fairgrounds Road for the Power County Bump & Rub. More than 40 cars are expected to take to the muddy track for the race. The event runs at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with tickets available at the gate.

“The American Falls Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to join this year’s American Falls Day festivities, celebrating 100 years since the town’s historic relocation,” said Nikki Cummins, Chamber Treasurer. “Come be part of the celebration of a community like no other.”

For more details, visit the Greater American Falls Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.