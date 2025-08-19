Bus safety a priority for local school district as new academic year approaches - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

POCATELLO – As back-to-school season approaches, yellow school buses will once again become a familiar sight on our roads.

The school year for Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will begin on August 27. It’s reminding the public about the importance of school bus safety and asking for your help in protecting the community.

Why it matters

Every day, hundreds of learners across our community rely on school buses to get to and from school safely. Yet, each year, children are put at risk by drivers who fail to stop when school bus lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.

What the law says

When a school bus stops and displays its flashing red lights and extended stop arm, all traffic in both directions must stop – unless a divided highway separates the road. This law exists to protect learners as they load and unload from the bus.

Key safety reminders for drivers: