Collet’s in Firth blends local history with family-friendly dining - East Idaho News

FIRTH — For this edition of East Idaho Eats, I visited Collet’s in Firth — a business that’s not only steeped in history, but also the only sit-down dining spot in town.

I’m happy to report that I wasn’t disappointed, and I’m eager to return.

Collet’s Pub, also known as Collet’s Bar, has been a part of the Firth community since at least the 1930s. After nearly 90 years in operation, the business briefly closed in 2020 and was subsequently restored by its current owners, Holly and Brian Johnson.

The couple has blended modern touches with nostalgic charm, preserving features like the original etched bar top and ceiling drawings, which tell stories of the past, while turning what was a bar into a family-friendly restaurant.

The ceiling featuring sketches of local customers is just one of many unique features at Collet’s in Firth. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Holly and Brian, both friendly, down-to-earth locals, clearly take pride in their food, service and in honoring Collet’s unique history.

During my visit, they treated me to three standout dishes from their menu.

Three of Collet’s signature dishes: ribeye steak, fish and chips, and chicken and provolone sandwich. So good! | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

First was a chicken and provolone sandwich. The chicken was tender with a light, crispy coating, layered with melted provolone and fresh vegetables, and served alongside perfectly golden tater tots.

Collet’s owners Holly and Brian Johnson visit with the server at their restaurant, the only sit-down eatery in Firth. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Next came the fish and chips — flaky, mild cod in a crunchy, golden batter that stayed crisp and hot, even after a few minutes. Truly some of the best I’ve had! The fries were perfectly crispy and lightly seasoned.

The grand finale was Collet’s signature ribeye steak. I usually reach for A-1, but this steak was so tender and flavorful that it didn’t need a thing. The onion rings were to die for. Hot and crispy!

Whether you’re a local or just passing through, Collet’s is worth the stop. The food, the people and the vibe are uniquely east Idaho.