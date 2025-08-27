Coroner identifies man killed in US-20 rollover crash - East Idaho News

Coroner identifies man killed in US-20 rollover crashPublished at | Updated at
REXBURG — The county coroner has confirmed the identity of a man killed in a single-vehicle fatality crash on Tuesday.
John Anderson, 46, of Rexburg, died on scene due to traumatic injuries sustained during the rollover, according to Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye.
According to an Idaho State Police news release, Anderson crashed at around 4 p.m. near milepost 341, north of Rexburg.
Troopers say Anderson was driving a 2013 Ford Transit van westbound on U.S. Highway 20 when the van veered off the right side of the road and rolled. The van came to a stop on its front end.
Anderson reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt. Witnesses observed emergency responders trying to revive him on the side of the road, but they were unsuccessful.