Coroner identifies man killed in US-20 rollover crash - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The county coroner has confirmed the identity of a man killed in a single-vehicle fatality crash on Tuesday.

John Anderson, 46, of Rexburg, died on scene due to traumatic injuries sustained during the rollover, according to Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye.

RELATED | Local man killed in rollover crash on US-20

According to an Idaho State Police news release, Anderson crashed at around 4 p.m. near milepost 341, north of Rexburg.

Troopers say Anderson was driving a 2013 Ford Transit van westbound on U.S. Highway 20 when the van veered off the right side of the road and rolled. The van came to a stop on its front end.

Anderson reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt. Witnesses observed emergency responders trying to revive him on the side of the road, but they were unsuccessful.