Local man killed in rollover crash on US-20 - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 20.

The crash occurred at milepost 341, just north of Rexburg at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

Troopers say a 46-year-old male from Rexburg was driving westbound on US-20 in a white 2013 Ford Transit van. The van veered onto the right shoulder then rolled, coming to rest on its top.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to ISP.

He has not been identified.

